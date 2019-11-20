|
|
Edwin de Fernandez Gould
Edwin de Fernandez Gould, 93, a longtime Fairfield resident, passed away peacefully at home on November 12, 2019. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on July 17, 1926 to the late Rosita de Fernandez and Anschel Gould. He grew up in New York City and Connecticut and attended Staples High School. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a Purple Heart recipient.
A true renaissance man, Ed was a skilled craftsman and ran Edwin F. Gould Antique Restoration & Upholstery for nearly 70 years. He was an award-winning gardener, making his Greenfield Hill residence a floricultural masterpiece where he resided for over 50 years. His passion and love of nature was reflected throughout his entire property.
Ed was an accomplished photographer and a voracious reader. He had an unparalleled knowledge of history and reveled in stimulating conversations with anyone who stopped by his workshop for a cup of tea. During his occasional breaks from his workshop and gardens, Ed could be found deep sea fishing on his treasured boat, Sporta. In addition to fishing and hunting, he was also a gifted sportsman. He was a profound thinker and problem solver, which was evidenced in every aspect of his life.
Ed is survived by his devoted companion, Helene Epifano and her family of Fairfield, his beloved dog Bal and dear friends. A celebration of Ed's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Jonathan Sturges Cottage, 449 Mill Plain Rd. in Fairfield.
Ed's loved ones would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Thierry Coriolan-Beauregard (Hospice RN of VNS of CT), for his exceptional and personal care of Ed during his last year of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations for the planting of a commemorative tree can be made to the Fairfield Forestry Committee. Please make and address all donations to Helene Epifano.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 21, 2019