Edwin Jones

Edwin J. Jones
Edwin J. Jones, age 93 of Milford, beloved husband of the late Joan Harding Jones, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Edwin was born in London, England on January 24, 1927 to the late Henry and Charlotte Brandon Jones. Edwin served in the British Army and was a semi professional soccer player in London. He moved to the United States with his wife in 1957 and worked as a machinist for many years at Metro North Railroad. Edwin loved to play golf, was a great cook and an avid sports fan. Survivors include his daughter, Susan Gresko of Milford, Lisa Jones of Milford and Leslie Meng of Orange; eight grandchildren, Brian Gresko, Sarah Luce, Cortney, Kevin and Josh Meng and Tom, Mark and Steven Levesque and his four cherished great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Sophie Luce and Jack and Maddie Gresko. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 16, 2020.