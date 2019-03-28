Connecticut Post Obituaries
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
Edwin Kowalski
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret’s Shrine
2523 Park Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
Edwin Leonard Kowalski
Edwin Leonard Kowalski, age 67, passed away on March 24, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was a son of the late Leonard and Bernice (Mancuso) Kowalski.
Edwin proudly served in the Vietnam War with the United States Navy. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed other interests, including the WWE and Nascar. He was also a dedicated Yankees fan.
He is survived by his sister Lorraine McLaughlin of Bridgeport, his brother Lenny (Cindy) Kowlalski of Stratford, and his five nephews, John, Brian, and Michael McLaughlin, and Lenny and James Kowalski.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 28, 2019
