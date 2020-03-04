Connecticut Post Obituaries
Funeraria Luz de Paz - Bridgeport
426 E. Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06608
203-330-8081
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1949 - 2020
EDWIN SANCHEZ
Edwin Sanchez, age 70, returned to the Loving Arms of the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Cambridge Manor, Fairfield. He was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico; son of the late Jesus Sanchez and Juanita Quiñones prior to relocating to the Bridgeport area many years ago. Edwin loved relaxing and watching television, especially rooting for his New York Yankees. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edwin is the loving father of Edwin Sanchez, Thomas (Andrea) Sanchez, Sr., Evette (Ismael) Perez, Jason (Crystal) Sanchez, Sr., Jeffery (Andrea)Stratton, and Sandra (Jackie) Smalls; the caring grandfather of 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and the brother of Dalila Sanchez, Virginia Sanchez, Clarivel Morales, Maria Sanchez, Carmen Sanchez and Angel Velez.
Family and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Funeraria Luz de Paz (Peaceful Light Funeral Home) 426 E. Washington Ave. Bridgeport, CT 06608. Final Disposition will be held privately and at the convenience of his family. Please explore his Memorial Page where you may share you memories, prayers and so much more found EXCLUSIVELY at www.luzdepaz.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2020
