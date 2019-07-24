Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-6097
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
651 Stratford Road
Stratford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edythe Bensey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edythe Caroline (Bonazzo) Bensey


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edythe Caroline (Bonazzo) Bensey Obituary
Edythe B. Bensey
Edythe Caroline Bonazzo Bensey, age 85, of Stratford, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, CT on July 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Caroline Bonazzo. She was a longtime devoted parishioner and communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Stratford, CT. Edythe and her late husband, Richard J. Bensey, were co- owners of BN-C Development Company in Bridgeport, CT until his death in 1979. She also had a career as an Executive Administrative Assistant for Warnaco in Bridgeport, CT until her retirement. Edythe quietly touched many lives when they were in need of attention with her determination, inner strength, kindness and generosity. She enjoyed many happy years with her loyal and devoted companion Pat, enjoying their shared interests and a busy schedule of social activities with family and friends. Edythe's family appreciates all the support and love Pat provided to her through the years. Edythe had a special affection for the younger generation in her extended family, looked forward to attending their special occasions and celebrations and was known affectionately as "Aunt Edy" or "Edy" to many of them. She will be missed and fondly remembered by all who loved her. Edythe is survived by her loving sister, Eleanor Shea and brother-in-law Cornelius of Stratford, CT and her beloved and devoted nephews and their families, Patrick Shea and wife Rosemary and their children, M. Connor and Gabrielle of England and Connecticut and Christopher Shea and wife Therese and their children, Daniel and Shannon of Stratford, CT, her faithful and caring companion, Pat Notarnicola of Trumbull, CT and several special cousins. Through the years, in addition to her beloved parents, loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends have predeceased her. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Stratford, where A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Nicholas Pavia. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. Friends may call on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford, CT. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
Download Now