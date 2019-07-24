Edythe B. Bensey

Edythe Caroline Bonazzo Bensey, age 85, of Stratford, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, CT on July 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Caroline Bonazzo. She was a longtime devoted parishioner and communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Stratford, CT. Edythe and her late husband, Richard J. Bensey, were co- owners of BN-C Development Company in Bridgeport, CT until his death in 1979. She also had a career as an Executive Administrative Assistant for Warnaco in Bridgeport, CT until her retirement. Edythe quietly touched many lives when they were in need of attention with her determination, inner strength, kindness and generosity. She enjoyed many happy years with her loyal and devoted companion Pat, enjoying their shared interests and a busy schedule of social activities with family and friends. Edythe's family appreciates all the support and love Pat provided to her through the years. Edythe had a special affection for the younger generation in her extended family, looked forward to attending their special occasions and celebrations and was known affectionately as "Aunt Edy" or "Edy" to many of them. She will be missed and fondly remembered by all who loved her. Edythe is survived by her loving sister, Eleanor Shea and brother-in-law Cornelius of Stratford, CT and her beloved and devoted nephews and their families, Patrick Shea and wife Rosemary and their children, M. Connor and Gabrielle of England and Connecticut and Christopher Shea and wife Therese and their children, Daniel and Shannon of Stratford, CT, her faithful and caring companion, Pat Notarnicola of Trumbull, CT and several special cousins. Through the years, in addition to her beloved parents, loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends have predeceased her. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Stratford, where A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Nicholas Pavia. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. Friends may call on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford, CT. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com

- A Legacy of Compassion - Published in Connecticut Post from July 25 to July 26, 2019