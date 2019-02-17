Efrain "Chico" Chacurian

Efrain "Chico" Chacurian passed peacefully on February 15, a week before his 95th birthday. Born in Córdoba, Argentina, he played professional soccer for several teams from the age of 15 including the U.S. National team in 1953 and 1954. Until his death, he was the oldest living goal scorer in US World Cup history.

He coached at Southern Connecticut, Yale and University of Bridgeport and the Olympic Development Program. He was one of the founders of Victory Soccer School.

Chacurian was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 1992 and six other sports Halls of Fame for coaching and playing. He was honored with a soccer field named for him in Stratford.

Chico is survived by his wife of 65 years, Florence, three daughters, Janet Padgett, Louise Iwanski, and Nancy Vivieros, a grandson, Brandon Hall, granddaughters, Amanda Iwanski, Rachel Makowski, and Alyssa Iwanski, a great-grandson, Declan Makowski, and another on the way.

A private memorial is planned.