Eileen Canale (Regucci), of Fairfield, CT, aged 90, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. Eileen was the beloved daughter of the late Mae and Alfred Regucci, wife of the late Richard H. Canale, sister to Mary Ann Pianta (Robert), mother of Steven (Sharon), the late Peter, and Maria (Prior). Eileen was grandmother to Matthew, Patty (Mat), Fiona, and Ari. She was the great-grandmother to Sloane and Allison. Throughout her life, Eileen took immense pride in being born and raised in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and attending St. Ephrems School. As a young woman she worked in NYC for: Stone & Webster, Lehman Corp. and The Mayer China Co. She later moved to Old Saybrook, CT and worked for the Telephone Co. She met her husband, Richard H. Canale in 1955. They began in Bay Ridge, and later moved to Tenafly, NJ where they raised their children. In Tenafly, Eileen was an active member at Mt. Carmel Church, and spent many hours volunteering at the Franciscan Convent on Knickerbocker Rd. In 1976, they moved to Fairfield, CT, where she lived for over four decades. After the loss of her husband 30 years ago Eileen devoted herself to those she loved dearly. One of Eileen's greatest gifts was her ability to maintain the bonds of family and friendship, always making an extraordinary effort to keep in contact with those she loved, whether to listen or offer advice. She will be missed by many who were lucky to know her steadfast loyalty and compassion.

A memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Fairfield, CT at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Eileen's memory to: St. Ephrem Catholic Academy in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn: www.stephremacademy.org Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary