Eileen Eckart
Eileen Eckart, age 83, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital with her loving son, Jonathan C. Eckart at her side. She was born January 20, 1936 in Greenport, Long Island to Mary and Harold Whaley and was predeceased by her husband, Charles L. Eckart.
She is survived by her only son, Jonathan C. Eckart (fiancée Donna); grandchildren, Travis (fiancée Amber); granddaughter, Summer; siblings, Frank Whaley, Elizabeth (Whaley) Trapanese, and Michael Whaley; nieces Dawn, Lisa, Susan, Nancy, and nephews, Rick, Paul, Peter, and their families. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her nephew, Bruce.
Eileen met Charles in California where he was stationed in the Navy. The Navy and their life together brought them to many places; Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida and back to Stratford where she loved, stayed and called home.
As a caretaker to so many, she was often called "Aunt Eileen" by those who knew her. Her door was always open and her goodhearted nature made her home the gathering place for all. She loved to travel and hit the road. Nicknamed "Turnpike Annie", she would load the car up and travel up and down the East coast with a car full of kids and a traveling companion, usually her sister. Eileen was an avid reader, accomplished seamstress and dressmaker, a great cook and she had a generous heart! She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and those who loved her.
At her request, all services will be private. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 23, 2020