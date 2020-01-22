|
Eileen Eckart
Eileen Eckart, age 83, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital with her loving son, Jonathan C. Eckart, at her side. She was born January 20, 1936 in Greenport, Long Island to Mary and Harold Whaley and was predeceased by her husband, Charles L. Eckart.
She is survived by her only son, Jonathan C. Eckart (fiancée Donna); grandson, Travis (fiancée Amber) and granddaughter Summer.
In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by siblings Frank Whaley and Elizabeth (Whaley) Trapanese; and nephew, Bruce and is survived by brothers, James Whaley and Michael Whaley; sisters-in-law; Janet and Geraldine; nieces, Dawn, Lisa, Susan and Nancy; nephews, Rick, Paul and Peter; and their families.
Eileen met Charles in California where he was stationed in the Navy. The Navy and their life together brought them to many places; Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida and back to Stratford, CT where she loved, stayed, and called home.
As a caretaker to so many she was often called "Aunt Eileen" by those who knew her. Her door was always open and her goodhearted nature made her home the gathering place by all. She loved to travel and hit the road. Nicknamed "Turnpike Annie", she would load the car up and travel up and down the East coast with a car full of kids and a traveling companion, usually her sister. Eileen was an avid reader, accomplished seamstress and dressmaker, a great cook and a generous heart! She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and those who loved her.
At her request, all services will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 23, 2020