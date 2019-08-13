|
|
Eileen Hagerty-Keus
Eileen Theresa Hagerty-Keus, 75, of Koudekerk aan den Rijn, The Netherlands passed from this life on August 8, 2019 with her husband and best friend, Ment Keus, by her side. Born on June 13, 1944 to the late Edward D. Hagerty and Eileen A. (Donnelly) Hagerty in Bridgeport, CT, Eileen grew up in Monroe, CT. A graduate of Notre Dame High School in Fairfield, CT, she then graduated from Danbury State College (Western CT State) and received her Masters and Sixth Year in Education from the University of Bridgeport. Eileen would spend her entire career teaching fourth and fifth grade in a variety of schools. She started teaching at several Bridgeport, CT schools but left for Brega, Libya and the ESSO oil fields in the late '70's to teach her first international class of students. In 1981, Libya and the US began to experience turbulent relations causing Eileen to come home for a year and teach in Madison, CT. In the early 80's, Eileen moved to The Netherlands to teach at the American School of The Hague, where she continued teaching until her retirement in 2009. She originally settled in the North Sea town of Scheveningen and soon thereafter met her future husband Ment Keus. Eileen and Ment were married in St. Jude's Church in Monroe, CT in 1994. Eileen's passing came one week shy of their 25th anniversary. Eileen was a gregarious, giving, fun person with a strong wanderlust. In the 70's she was part of one of the first tourist groups allowed to travel in China after China's decision to open itself to tourism. She also led many class trips for her students to several eastern European capitals after the fall of the Iron Curtain. Her generosity peaked every Christmas when she loved presenting interesting gifts from all the places she had visited around the world. Eileen loved family and friends visiting her in The Netherlands and was a legendary travel guide. Her passions included English bulldogs, chocolate and the Boston Red Sox. Eileen is survived by her husband, Ment Keus, who has the respect and admiration of every Hagerty for the love and devotion he showed Eileen. She leaves four brothers, John K Hagerty (Janet), of Wethersfield, CT, Edward D Hagerty, Jr. of Shelton, CT, Lawrence E. Hagerty (Salakjit) of San Francisco, CA, Michael R. Hagerty (Theresa) of Blackstone, MA and sister, Elizabeth (Betsy) Hagerty (Tom McNamara) of Cotuit, MA. Also, nieces, Kathryn and Rory; nephews, Flynn and Evan and great-nephew, Bruce. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jude Church, Monroe with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven in Trumbull. Friends may call Friday 5-8 p.m. in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eileen's name to the () will be gratefully appreciated. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 14, 2019