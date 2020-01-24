|
Eileen (Kinnane) Knablein
Eileen (Kinnane) Knablein, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Walter Knablein passed away, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the The Summit Rehabilitation Center, Plantsville, CT. Mrs. Knablein was born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Ethel (Allen) Kinnane and had been a lifelong area resident. Eileen was a Nurse's Aide at Bridgeport Hospital for 22 years. Her number one priority in her life was family. She loved the outdoors and the UCONN Huskies. She was a friend to all and will be missed by many. Survivors include her four children, Wendy Knablein, Tammie E. Kristman, Penni Knablein and her longtime partner, Caz Mizera and Walter Knablein; one sister, Barbara Buda; two grandsons, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three siblings, Ethel Purcell, Cathy Estey and John Kinnane. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. by meeting directly in Saint James Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: The Team Summit Walk to End Alzheimer's, C/O Barbara Blau, The Summit At Plantsville, 261 Summit St., Plantsville, CT 06479. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020