Services
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 227-3458
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Assumption Church
98 Riverside Ave
Westport, CT
Eileen McCabe


1928 - 2020
Eileen McCabe Obituary
Eileen A. McCabe
February 14, 1928 - January 15, 2020Mrs. Eileen Agnes McCabe, 91, of Westport, CT and wife of the late James Patrick McCabe passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with her family be her side.
Eileen was born on February 14, 1928 in Queens, NY and was the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Agnes (McMahon) Hartmann. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Eileen was an avid gardener better known as the plant lady. She loved to travel, to read and spoil all dogs.
Survivors include two sons: Jim McCabe and his wife Jan of Westport, CT Brian McCabe and his wife Dana of Westport, CT, two daughter: Colleen Lisson and her husband Stuart of Skaneateles, NY, Eileen Gibson and her husband Dave of Auburn, NY, eight grandchildren: Acacia, Colin, Meghan, Chelsea, Ryan, Shane, Maura and Mason, three great-grandchildren: Abigail, Emersyn and Owen. In addition to her husband, Eileen was predeceased by two brothers: Ferdinand Hartmann and Frank Hartmann.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. meeting directly at Assumption Church 98 Riverside Ave., Westport, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends and family in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.hardingfuneral.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 18, 2020
