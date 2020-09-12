Eileen Clancy Milazzo
Eileen Clancy Milazzo, 85, a resident of Fairfield, CT for 55 years went to meet her Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020 with her family at her bedside at home. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 2, 1935 to Fire Deputy Chief Inspector Patrick H. Clancy, a much decorated hero fireman and Gertrude Krag Clancy, a homemaking mother of four. A devout Catholic, she graduated from St. Brendan's High School in Brooklyn and received her B.S. degree from St. John's University in Brooklyn where she met her future husband, Sam. In later years, after her children were grown, she acquired her MS degree in Gerontology from the University of Bridgeport. On October 4, 1958, she married Sam and moved to Pennsylvania where she began her life's devotion to serving others as a social worker. In 1964, they moved to Connecticut where she continued working with Catholic Charities Adoption Agency. After raising her children, she worked in the department of social services in the town of Fairfield and managed the Fairfield Senior Center. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Raymond (wife Ruth) and sister Gertrude (Pat) Koppmeier (husband Bill). In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Lee Patrick Milazzo (wife Cindy) of Cos Cob, CT and daughter Christine Milazzo Ford (husband Terrence) formerly of Sandy Hook, CT and new residents of Atlee, VA, grandchildren Aidan, John Patrick and Madeline Eileen Ford, Samuel and Owen Milazzo and brother George Clancy (wife Veronica) of Floral Park, NY, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.Eileen was an avid reader, lover of the arts, and gourmet cook. She loved playing golf in the Fairfield women's league with friends and the conviviality of playing bridge with friends. Most of all, she relished time with her adoring family, especially her traditional Christmas festivities. She was defined by her faith in God. A Private Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, September 15, followed by interment at St. Thomas Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a safe future date. Our gratitude to Dr. Fischbach, for his professional and compassionate care and to Dr. Goldfarb, the nurses at St. Vincent's Hospital and Hartford Healthcare Hospice who assisted her comfort in her final days. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society
at https://cancer.org
