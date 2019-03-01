Connecticut Post Obituaries
Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
497 Second Hill Lane
Stratford, CT

Resources
Eileen Morrissey, age 94, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February, 23 2019 at Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes. Ms. Morrissey was born in Bridgeport but spent the last 60 plus years in Stratford. She was a retired state employee and a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. She was predeceased by her parents William and Nora Morrissey, her sisters, Evelyn McNamara of Stratford and Josephine Smith of Trumbull, a brother, William Morrissey of Bridgeport and niece, Noreen Morrissey of Stratford. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mildred Morrissey, nephews, Brian Smith of Milford and Mark Smith of Trumbull, nieces, Doreen Quaranto of East Hampton, NY, Maryellen Ericson of Bridgeport and Sheila Burke of San Diego, CA, along with four grandnieces, one grandnephew and two great-grandnieces and one great-grandnephew. Funeral services will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m., from the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull and at 10:30 a.m., in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call Monday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Memorial Fund at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Stratford. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2019
