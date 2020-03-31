|
|
Eileen Pitcher Noonan
Eileen Pitcher Noonan, age 76, of Stratford, passed away on March 27, 2020 at Shelton Lakes.
Eileen was born in Bridgeport to the late Horace and Laura (Lombardi) Pitcher. She worked for many years as a clerk for Stop & Shop. Eileen was a truly caring and loving person. She was a parishioner of St. James Church and was very devoted to her faith.
She leaves behind her longtime companion, Dante Maraconda; her sons, Robert Noonan and his wife, Elena, Albert Noonan, Thomas Noonan and his wife, Erin, John Noonan and his partner Willy Zapata, Brian Noonan, and Danny Maraconda, Jr.; her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her niece, Rosemary Popick; her nephew, James Vigliotti; several grand nieces and nephews; and her best friend forever for 65 years, Candy Smith. She was predeceased by her sisters, Maryann Pitcher and Laura Pitcher Vigliotti and her brother, Ronald Pitcher.
Inurnment in St. John Cemetery, Stratford will take place at a later date. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 1, 2020