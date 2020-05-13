Elaine Carol Buksar
Jan 8, 1951- May 12, 2020Elaine Carol Buksar, age 69, of Milford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Elaine was born in Bridgeport on January 8, 1951 to the late George Sr. and Anna Buksar.
Elaine's career centered in marketing. She worked at Remington Shaver in Bridgeport for 15 years and then at EE Dickinson until the company moved to North Carolina. She worked for Aquarion Water Company for 8 years and also for Moore and Munger. She liked to travel, enjoyed cruises, and made a very special trip to Ireland. She loved to read, knit, and especially play Words with Friends and bingo on her tablet.
She is survived by her sister, Janice Kearney (Michael) of Milford, nephew, Michael R. Kearney Jr. of Milford, niece, Cheryl Katz (Shane) of MA, grandnephew, Kyle, and grandniece, Olivia, of MA. She is also survived by her cherished uncle and aunt, George and Marie Yusko of Bridgeport, her dear cousins Helene, Darlene, and Michele of Milford, John of TX, and Christine Theresa of New Jersey.
Elaine was predeceased by her brother, George Buksar Jr. Private Services will be held at The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Milford and entombment will follow in Saint Michael Cemetery, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2020.