|
|
Elaine Corideo "Corkey" Donovan
Elaine "Corkey" Donovan, 70 , suddenly entered into eternal rest on Sunday August 11 at The Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs. She is the wife of the late Robert Donovan. Born in Waterbury on April 3, 1949 daughter of Christopher N. and Jacqueline (McWilliams) Corideo. She was employed Administration Clerk at Honda Co., a communicant of the Church of the Assumption, Graduate of the Ansonia High School class of 1968 and belonged to the Oxford Senior Center. Survivors are daughter Kellie Bowen of Meriden, son Jason (Alison Karcz) of Ellington, brothers Christopher Corideo of Seymour and James( Marcia) Corideo of Norman Beach, FL, four grandchildren Dimitrios, Demarcus, Josie and Jackson. Three nieces Lisa, Laura Jean and Christine, three nephews Jim Jr., Anthony and Kyle. Calling Hours will be on Thursday from 4:30 till 7:30 in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT 06401 and on Friday her Funeral procession will leave the Funeral Home at 9:30 to the Church of the Assumption for a mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be privately held in the future In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 14, 2019