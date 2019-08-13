Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Elaine Corideo "Corkey" Donovan


1949 - 2019
Elaine Corideo "Corkey" Donovan Obituary
Elaine Corideo "Corkey" Donovan
Elaine "Corkey" Donovan, 70 , suddenly entered into eternal rest on Sunday August 11 at The Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs. She is the wife of the late Robert Donovan. Born in Waterbury on April 3, 1949 daughter of Christopher N. and Jacqueline (McWilliams) Corideo. She was employed Administration Clerk at Honda Co., a communicant of the Church of the Assumption, Graduate of the Ansonia High School class of 1968 and belonged to the Oxford Senior Center. Survivors are daughter Kellie Bowen of Meriden, son Jason (Alison Karcz) of Ellington, brothers Christopher Corideo of Seymour and James( Marcia) Corideo of Norman Beach, FL, four grandchildren Dimitrios, Demarcus, Josie and Jackson. Three nieces Lisa, Laura Jean and Christine, three nephews Jim Jr., Anthony and Kyle. Calling Hours will be on Thursday from 4:30 till 7:30 in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT 06401 and on Friday her Funeral procession will leave the Funeral Home at 9:30 to the Church of the Assumption for a mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be privately held in the future In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 14, 2019
