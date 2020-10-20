Elaine Riebling Cosgrove

Elaine Riebling Cosgrove, age 59, beloved wife of William D. Cosgrove, died September 9, 2020. Elaine was born in the Bronx to the late Erich and Josephine Riebling in 1960. Her family moved to Rye, NY in 1972 where Elaine attended Rye High School. She was a cheerleader and lead baton twirler (with fire). Elaine attended St John's University where she earned a teaching degree. She owned and operated Copybreak in Bridgeport, CT. Elaine lived in Fairfield CT for many years before retiring to Punta Gorda FL. She was a life member the Stratfield Volunteer Fire Department and served as Treasurer. She enjoyed marching in parades with them and helped organize fund raising events. Elaine also enjoyed gardening and growing her own vegetables; she was very handy with tools and made many renovations to her house herself. She will also be missed by her cat, Sasha. In addition to her husband, Elaine is survived by step-children Colleen, Nolan, and Billy, her brothers, Bill (Lucy), and Steve (Donna), her sister Marie Kepple (Tim), former spouse Joseph Olzacki, and many nephews and nieces. Elaine will be forever remembered and loved by her family, neighbors in CT and FL, members of the fire department, and all who knew her. Friends are invited to meet the family directly at the Edmund W. Dougiello Funeral Home, 36 S Pine Creek Rd in Fairfield on Saturday, October 24 between 10:00 am and noon. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Bronson Rd, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stratfield Volunteer Fire Department, 400 Jackman Avenue, Fairfield, CT, 06825. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear appropriate face coverings in keeping with CDC guidelines.



