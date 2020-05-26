Elaine E. Gabriel
Elaine Gabriel, age 69, of Trumbull, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home. Born in Bridgeport on June 5, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Sue (Laporta) Gabriel and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. Elaine was a selfless person who always put her family first. She was a loving sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. People were drawn to her quiet sense of humor and quick wit. Her compassionate nature led her to achieve a Bachelor's Degree in Childhood Education from Sacred Heart University. Survivors include a loving sister, Judy Gabriel of Derby; a niece, Danielle Cuseo of Derby; nephews, Jason Klein of Derby and Brian Cuseo and his wife Hannah of Essex, VT; a cherished greatniece, Lucy and a brother-in-law, Barry Klein. She was predeceased by a sister, Linda Klein. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, a funeral and interment service will be held privately for the immediate family in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post & Trumbull Times on May 26, 2020.