Elaine Hawie Chedister, 83 years old, of Fairfield, died at St. Vincent's Medical Center on March 15. Elaine was born on December 10, 1935 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport and Pratt Institute in New York. For many years, she resided in New York City pursuing her career as an artist. She returned to Bridgeport to care for her mother and the two of them ultimately moved to Fairfield. In addition to being an artist, Elaine was also a poet. Many of her poems were published in High Tide, a publication of the Milford Fine Arts Council. She spent many hours in New Haven, lending her voice to Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic, recording textbooks. She was a longtime member of the Housatonic Boat Club and the SW Connecticut Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America. She was an avid reader of nonfiction, enjoyed watching classic movies and was always in search of the next great restaurant. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Julia Hawie, her ex-husband Thomas Chedister and dear friend and companion Richard J. McCarthy. She is survived by many dear friends and numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held on March 23 at 11 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Friends may call at 10 a.m. prior to the service. There will be no reception following the service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elaine can be made to either Connecticut Hospice https://www.hospice.com/donations/gift-donation-2/ or Vitas http://vitascommunityconnection.org/community-connection/donate. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary