Elaine Lambing
Elaine Lambing, age 79, of Stratford, beloved daughter of the late Cloyd and Helen Mezes Lambing, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Elaine was born on October 6, 1941 in Bridgeport and worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years at Creative Touch, Salon D'Elegance and Shoppers Beauty Fair. Elaine is survived by one sister, Eileen Niper of Stratford, one niece also goddaughter, Janice Niper of Stratford and several cousins. Due to the current health situation, all services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
