1/
Elaine Lambing
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Lambing
Elaine Lambing, age 79, of Stratford, beloved daughter of the late Cloyd and Helen Mezes Lambing, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Elaine was born on October 6, 1941 in Bridgeport and worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years at Creative Touch, Salon D'Elegance and Shoppers Beauty Fair. Elaine is survived by one sister, Eileen Niper of Stratford, one niece also goddaughter, Janice Niper of Stratford and several cousins. Due to the current health situation, all services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-6097
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved