Elaine Pavlik
Elaine Pavlik, 82, of Orange, CT, beloved wife of the late John S. Pavlik, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 with her daughter and son by her side. Born on February 13, 1937 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Frank A. Smetana, Sr. and Margaret A. Smetana.
Elaine loved calling Orange her home for over 50 years and enjoyed participating in various organizations in the community. She was fond of the theater, dining out with her family, and spending time in her gardens.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Debra Pavlik of Hamden, CT; son, Dale J. Pavlik of Orange, CT; and granddaughter, Chrissy Pavlik of North Haven.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. Memorial contributions may be made to the at www.kidneyfund.org, an organization close to Elaine's heart. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 31, 2019
