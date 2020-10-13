1/
Eleanor Bednarsky
Eleanor B. Bednarsky
Eleanor B. Bednarsky, age 87, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Shelton, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Chicoski. In abiding with Eleanor's wishes, all services will be private and she will be laid to rest next to her parents at St. Joseph National Catholic Cemetery in Stratford. The Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of ones choice. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
