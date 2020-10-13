Eleanor Bednarsky

Eleanor B. Bednarsky
Eleanor B. Bednarsky, age 87, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Shelton, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Chicoski. In abiding with Eleanor's wishes, all services will be private and she will be laid to rest next to her parents at St. Joseph National Catholic Cemetery in Stratford. The Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of ones choice.