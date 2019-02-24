Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home
312 Hoosick Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3930
Eleanor Beliveau

Eleanor Beliveau Obituary
Eleanor M. Beliveau
Eleanor M. Beliveau, 91, of Troy, formerly of Fairfield, CT, transitioned to rest on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center in Troy.
Born in Flushing, Queens, New York, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Moritz Jockel and the beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Beliveau.
Devoted mother of Ronald (Lynn) Beliveau of Brunswick and the late Dennis Beliveau who is survived by his wife Judith Beliveau of Bernville, PA, cherished grandmother of Jacqueline Beliveau Baker of Rockingham, VA, Scott Beliveau of Coventry, RI, Michael Beliveau of Burlington, VT and Kelly Beliveau of Portland, OR. She was also the great grandmother to four.
In keeping with Eleanor's wishes, private funeral arrangements were held at the convenience of the family and entrusted to the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy, NY 12182. Phone (518) 272-3930.
Memorial contributions are desired to be made to Community Hospice of Rensselaear, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144, in memory of Eleanor M. Beliveau.
To express your on-line condolences please visit MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2019
