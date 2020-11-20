Eleanor Mary Bigley
Eleanor Mary Bigley, age 89, beloved wife of the late John Francis Bigley, Sr., passed away peacefully Monday, November 16, 2020, two weeks prior to her 90th birthday. Eleanor was born November 30, 1930 in Bridgeport to the late George and Mary (Marcovich) Kopac and was a lifetime resident of Stratford. After graduation from Stratford High School, Eleanor became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Eleanor dedicated her life to the care and love of her family. The unconditional love and memories created will continue to live on in the hearts of her family. Eleanor raised six children and was active in their school PTA's and various sports and musical events. She was an active member of the St. Mark Ladies Guild, St. Mark Bazaars and ran the St. Mark Musical ticket reservations for 30 years. She also entertained with her husband, John in several St. Mark St. Patrick's Day Cabarets. Eleanor and John were avid travelers and had the pleasure of traveling the world together. Eleanor is survived by her children: Judith Mary Noonan (Thomas) of Stratford, MaryBeth Bigley of Maryland, John Bigley, Jr. of Stratford, RoseMary Massedge (Alan) of Stratford, David Bigley (Mary Beth) of Stratford, and RuthAnn Bigley (Oliver Schniederjans) of Florida; grandchildren: Thomas Noonan (Lauren), Julianne Walsh (Brian), John Bigley III, Sara Bigley, Todd Massedge, Teressa Massedge, Amanda Massedge, Katherine Bigley, Elizabeth Mattern (Kristen), and David Bigley, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Thomas Noonan, Elizabeth Noonan and Rory Walsh, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband John, she was predeceased by a son Timothy Bigley; brother Nicholas Kopac; sisters-in-law, Barbara Kopac, Mary Denson and Shirley Bigley and brothers-in-law, Thomas Battaglia and Frank Bigley. The family would like to thank Dr. R. Scott Prewitt and Chaifetz Family Hospice. A special thank you for many years of special care and kindness by Assatulo (Alex) Kabilov. All services are private and are entrusted to the William R. McDonald Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, CT 06614. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
