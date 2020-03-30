Connecticut Post Obituaries
Eleanor (Drew) Carpenter, age 87, of Newtown, passed away March 29, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Clifford and Mildred Drew. Mrs. Carpenter was predeceased by her husband Buckley O. Carpenter; her sister Dorothy Fichtner and her grandson Patrick McGeown. She is survived by her children Linda Carpenter, Deborah and her husband Stanley Szymanski and Thomas and his wife Bonnie Carpenter; four grandchildren Laura and her husband John Keating, Emily and her husband Mark Balda, Beau and his wife Lauryn Carpenter and Sarah and her husband Ben Cherry; six great-grandchildren Evan, Meghan, Thaddeus, Sadie, Winter Rose, and Levi. Due to current health concerns, funeral services will be private. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2020
