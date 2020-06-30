Eleanor Carpenter
Eleanor A. Carpenter
Eleanor (Drew) Carpenter, age 87, of Newtown, passed away March 29, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Huntington, CT.
Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To view her entire obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
St. Lawrence Church
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

