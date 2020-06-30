Eleanor Carpenter

Eleanor A. Carpenter
Eleanor (Drew) Carpenter, age 87, of Newtown, passed away March 29, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Huntington, CT.
Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To view her entire obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 30, 2020.