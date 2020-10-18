Eleanor Abbott Chezako
Eleanor Abbott Chezako, age 94, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Center with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Chezako. Born in Throop, PA on April 25, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Ella Swingle Abbott.
Eleanor graduated from Throop High School and went on to marry her high school sweetheart Robert and they were blessed with 71 years of marriage. She always made her family a priority in her life and touched the lives of everyone who knew her. Sewing was her passion as she did many alterations and made handmade gifts for family and friends as well as all her work for the church fairs. She loved being a member of the Long Hill United Methodist Church and spending time with her church family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Linda V. Fucci and her husband Donald of Trumbull and Diane B. Garbacik of Oregon, a sister, Vivian Malhenzie and a cherished granddaughter, Jaimee L. Garbacik and her husband Josh Powell as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Jesse M. Garbacik, a brother, Ralph Abbott, a niece, Cathy Abbott and a nephew, Robert Abbott.
Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.