Eleanor M. Clark

Eleanor M. Clark, 89, died peacefully, June 30 at Bishop Wicky Health Care Center with her son and caregivers by her side. She was born July 19, 1929 in Bridgeport to Sidney and Mary Mott. She attended Harding High School, graduating in 1947. Eleanor had a long career with SNET Co. retiring in 1992 after 35 years of service. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Nichols for over 60 years. She was predeceased by her sister Phyllis Witul

Surviving her, son Bradford Clark of Branford, daughter Claudia Barbarisi of Southbury, niece Melissa Witul of Long Beach, Cal., six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and the residents of Bishop Wicky Health Care and the Wesley Heights Transition Unit for their compassion and friendship offered to Mom in her final years.

At Eleonor's request, there will be no services and burial will be private. To offer online condolences to her family, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 7, 2019