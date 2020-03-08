|
|
Eleanor DelBene
Eleanor (Acanfora) DelBene, age 80, passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2020. Born March 13, 1939 in Bridgeport, CT to Vincenzo and Anna Acanfora. She eloped and married her true love, John Del Bene Jr, "Uncle Junior" on December 1, 1957. Eleanor and Junior were married for 62 years and lived in Monroe.
Eleanor, or more commonly known to many as Auntie El, would always have a pot of Pyrex coffee ready for the expected and unexpected friends and family. In addition to her famous coffee, she always offered tasty food or treats. Her love of cooking and just sitting around the table eating and drinking coffee while talking about whatever was on anybody's mind is what Auntie El enjoyed most. Celebrating Christmas at Auntie El's over the years was a longstanding tradition for her extended family.
Eleanor worked at TJ Maxx in Newtown for many years where she mentored many young adults, whether they wanted the help or not. When she retired from TJ Maxx, Eleanor spent her free time playing bingo. At a church hall or casino, you could find Eleanor daubing away for hours with all her lucky charms spread out on the table.
Eleanor spent most of her life raising her five children. Eleanor and Junior traveled on vacation to many warm places to spend time together and relax. There were many memorable summers on Cape Cod where friends and family would gather for fun and games of JuniorFest!
In early 2020, she was diagnosed with ALS and fought a brave battle. Always in positive spirits as things progressed, she showed just how tough a pure Italian wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt truly was. She will be missed and always remembered by all the people that had the pleasure to know her.
Eleanor is survived by her husband John Del Bene Jr. of Monroe, CT her 5 children and their families. Bonnie and Tod Willie of Newtown, CT, Gail and Jim Higginbottom of Barrington, NH, Janie Del Bene of Kennett Square, PA John Del Bene III and Debbie DiLeone of Hamden, CT and Joanne and Rit Bodie of Woodbury, CT. She is also survived by brother Joseph Acanfora of Florida and sister Gloria Chonko of Trumbull. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Grace Cihal and Mary Viadora and great-grandson Mason Willie. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild as well as many nieces and nephews. All of who she deeply loved and cared for.
Please join us in a memorial and celebration of life at Spadaccino and Leo Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the ALS Association – CT Chapter at webct.alsa.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 9, 2020