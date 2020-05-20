Eleanor J. Epifano
Eleanor J. Epifano, age 85, a lifelong Bridgeport resident, peacefully passed on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Shady Knolls in Seymour. Born in Bridgeport on October 29, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Egidio and Margaret DeMayo Epifano. Before her retirement, Eleanor worked for many years at Fermont, a division of Dynamics Corp. of America and Remington Products Company both of Bridgeport. She lived at Northbridge for the last ten years before recently moving to Shady Knolls in Seymour. She was a sweet and gentle person who loved cookies, crossword puzzles and her extensive collection of stuffed animals. She was a loving sister and aunt and will be missed by all who knew her. The family appreciates the professional care provided to Eleanor by Northbridge and Shady Knolls but especially wish to thank Athena Home Health & Hospice for their very attentive and compassionate care during Eleanor's 3 years with them. She is survived by a brother, Gene Epifano of Georgia as well as many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary A. Guinta and Marguerite Hollis.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time a funeral and interment service was held privately at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford for the immediate family. A public memorial service may be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 20, 2020.