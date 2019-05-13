Eleanor G. Germane

Eleanor G. Germane, age 80, of Shelton, entered into her eternal rest on Monday, May 13, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. She was the devoted wife of the late Donald Germane.

Mrs. Germane was born in East Rutherford, NJ, on December 22, 1938, daughter of the late John and Louisa (Greco) Farina and has been a Shelton resident since 1966. She was a former member of the Junior Women's Club and volunteered to oversee the former thrift shop at the Boys and Girls Club in Shelton. She was very active in St. Lawrence Parish and was a former coach of the Mean Thirteen Girls Softball Team for the Shelton Rec. League.

She is the beloved mother of Cheryl Rotolo and Lynn Roller and her husband David. She is the cherished grandmother of Kristyn Melsenti and her husband Max, Lauren Rotolo, Nicholas Rotolo, Zachary Roller, and Jessica Roller, and the adoring great-grandmother of Joseph, Anthony, Natale, and Dominic Melsenti, and Zaine Roller Sodaro. She is the sister of Joseph Farina and Betty Farina and also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, James and Anthony Farina, and six sisters, Nettie DeRosa, Carrie Tortora, Carmela Trotter, Mary Biasucci, Christina Sottilaro, and Anne Cocozzo.

Friends may greet her family on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Huntington St., Shelton. Burial will follow in Lawn Cemetery, Shelton. At the request of her family, memorial contributions may be made to the Shelton Animal Shelter, 11 Brewster Lane, Shelton, CT 06484. Offer online condolences to her family at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary