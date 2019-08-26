|
Eleanor C. Liska
Eleanor Choquette Liska, age 90, a lifelong resident of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 24, 2019. She was predeceased by the "love of her life", and husband of 62 years, Edward C. Liska. A graduate of Bassick High School, Ellie went on to earn a bachelor's degree in pharmacy from the University of Connecticut. Together with her husband Ed, they owned and operated the Black Rock Drug Store from 1957 - 1976. While her children were young she stayed home to raise them. She was involved in the PTA and continued as a lifetime parishioner in St. Ann Church, including serving as a lay Eucharistic minister. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Ellie knew no strangers and brought happiness wherever she went. She loved life, her family and friends, St. Mary's by the Sea, St. Ann Church, and golf. She will be deeply missed by many. She is survived by a daughter Susan Liska Drury, and her husband Brad; a son E. Scott Liska, and his wife Robin; and grandchildren Sarah Drury Cotham, and her husband Cameron C. Cotham, Eric S. Liska, and Benjamin D. Drury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2 pm directly at St. Ann Church, 481 Brewster St., Bridgeport. Interment will follow at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ellie's name to St. Ann Church, 481 Brewster St., Bridgeport, CT 06605. Arrangements in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 29, 2019