1/1
Eleanor M. LaValla
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor M. LaValla
Eleanor M. LaValla was born on May 17, 1930 in New Rochelle, NY to Madeline and Angelo Acocella. She was the beloved wife of Joseph LaValla, who died on May 8, 1983. She was the loving mother of Victor (Dee), Joseph (Kathy), and Michelle Cardentey (Manny) and grandmother to Jeanette, Marc, Keith & Yunet Cardentey; Joe, Chris, Tori, Jason & Adam LaValla; Rey Gonzalez, Heather Saienni & Brittany Fischer. Eleanor had 22 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Eleanor, known by all as Mom or Nanny, touched thousands of lives and was very loved by many. She had a big heart for all of her kids, whether they were her own, her nieces and nephews, the neighborhood kids or the thousands of kids she served lunch to at Tomlinson Middle School for 35 years. She loved to travel and read, was an avid Yankee and Lady Husky Fan and lived her life to the fullest with no regrets. She was larger than life and to say she will be missed by all who knew her, is an understatement.
In lieu of flowers, please consider providing a Thanksgiving meal to a family in need. Feeding others was her greatest joy, just ask the 2000 people she made fresh gravy for in Canton, Ohio!
Services were private under the direction of the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home. A Memorial Service to celebrate her beautiful life will be held next spring. To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved