Eleanor M. LaValla
Eleanor M. LaValla was born on May 17, 1930 in New Rochelle, NY to Madeline and Angelo Acocella. She was the beloved wife of Joseph LaValla, who died on May 8, 1983. She was the loving mother of Victor (Dee), Joseph (Kathy), and Michelle Cardentey (Manny) and grandmother to Jeanette, Marc, Keith & Yunet Cardentey; Joe, Chris, Tori, Jason & Adam LaValla; Rey Gonzalez, Heather Saienni & Brittany Fischer. Eleanor had 22 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Eleanor, known by all as Mom or Nanny, touched thousands of lives and was very loved by many. She had a big heart for all of her kids, whether they were her own, her nieces and nephews, the neighborhood kids or the thousands of kids she served lunch to at Tomlinson Middle School for 35 years. She loved to travel and read, was an avid Yankee and Lady Husky Fan and lived her life to the fullest with no regrets. She was larger than life and to say she will be missed by all who knew her, is an understatement.
In lieu of flowers, please consider providing a Thanksgiving meal to a family in need. Feeding others was her greatest joy, just ask the 2000 people she made fresh gravy for in Canton, Ohio!
Services were private under the direction of the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home. A Memorial Service to celebrate her beautiful life will be held next spring. To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
