Eleanor Maruschak

Eleanor K. Maruschak
Eleanor K. Maruschak, age 88, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Michael Maruschak Jr., passed away on October 25, 2020 in Shelton Lakes Health Center. Eleanor was born in Bridgeport on September 7, 1932 to the late John and Anna (Hoydilla) Pavlow and had been a lifelong area resident. She was retired from U.M.C. Corporation. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Michele Gardner and her husband Stephen of Westerly, Rhode Island, her cherished grandsons, Brian Gardner (Renee Landry), Jack Gardner (Paige), and Alex Cole-Gardner (Savannah Thomson), a sister, Evelyn Niestemski and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved and husband and parents, Eleanor was pre-deceased by a brother, John Pavlow and a sister, Dorothy Ihnat. A graveside side service will take place on Wednesday, October 28th at 11 a.m. meeting directly at St. John's Cemetery 2610 Nichols Avenue Stratford. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com