Eleanor Mastroni
1927 - 2020
Eleanor Mastroni, loving spouse and lifelong partner of Dorothy Dewhirst, died on April 15, 2020, shortly after her 93rd birthday. Born in Bridgeport in 1927 to Elizabeth and Domenic Mastroni, Ellie was outgoing, loving, and generous - always smiling, with a wry sense of humor. She had a passion for all sports, excelling in softball. Ellie's life was filled with love for Dorie, family, and friends. She is loved and will be sadly missed by: Dorie - her spouse and life-partner for 57 years; brothers James Mastroni (wife Cynthia) of Southbury, Michael Mastroni (wife Nancy); sister Betty Pelletier of Bridgeport, and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Joe Mastroni, Anthony Mastroni, Robert Mastroni, Frank Mastroni, Leonard Mastroni; sisters Irene Marshall and Mary Martone. Arrangements are in care of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.
