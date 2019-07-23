Connecticut Post Obituaries
Eleanor Mihok


1927 - 2019
Eleanor Mihok Obituary
Eleanor O. Mihok
Eleanor O. Mihok, age 92, of Stratford, passed away on July 20, 2019 in Maefair Health Center, Trumbull. Eleanor was born in Clifton, New Jersey on April 13, 1927 to the late Louis and Olga (Gusey) Mihok and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a retired Registered Nurse for Textron-Lycoming in Stratford. Survivors include her nieces, Valerie Dripchak and her husband Robert, and Mary Ellen Mihok, nephews, Joseph Mihok and Eric Mihok, and sister-in-law, Rose Mihok. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her brothers, Martin, Louis and Robert, and nephews, William and Louis. Funeral services will take place on Friday, July 26th at 2 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise, Green Place, Stratford. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Friday from 1 -2 p.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 25, 2019
