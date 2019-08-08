|
|
Eleanor Nemergut
Eleanor Nemergut, age 89 of Trumbull, passed away in her home on August 6, 2019. Eleanor was born in Bridgeport on November 4, 1929 to the late John and Pauline (Casper) Nemergut and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a retired executive secretary for General Science Company of Bridgeport. Survivors include several cousins and her dear friends, The Stupak and Szedlmayer families. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019