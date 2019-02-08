Eleanor I. Papsin

Eleanor I. Zahorsky Papsin, age 92, of Shelton, beloved wife of Edward Papsin, passed away on February 5, 2019 in her home. Eleanor was born in Bridgeport on November 29, 1926 to the late John and Mary (Lastomirsky) Zahorsky and was a resident of Trumbull for 56 years. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, baking (especially her family favorite poppyseed and nut rolls!) and gardening. She would often spend her summers canning tomatoes and making raspberry jam. Most of all she loved spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors, in addition to her beloved husband of 71 years, include her devoted children, Thomas Papsin and his wife Mabel of Shelton, Robert Papsin and his wife Sandy of Washington, CT, Christine Riccio and her husband Jim of Newtown, Jeffrey Papsin and his wife Sineth of Brookfield, and MaryBeth Stephens and her husband Bob of Virginia, a son-in-law, Stephen Johnson, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a brother, Richard Zahorsky of Massachusetts, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia Johnson. Friends may visit with her family on Saturday, February 9th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford, followed by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com