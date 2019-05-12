Eleanor J. Rak

Eleanor Josephine (Kusinski) Rak, of Fairfield, passed away at the age of 84 on May 10, 2019, with her loving family at her side. She was born on January 14, 1935 in Bridgeport. She was a resident of Fairfield, before moving to Shelton 4 years ago. She was a secretary at Bullards Machine Tool Company, Six Flags and Fairfield Town Hall before retiring. Eleanor was the loving wife of the late Stanley Rak Sr. She is survived by her sons, Stanley Rak Jr. (Eileen) of West Haven, David Rak (Diane) of Shelton, daughter, Susan Rak (Kerry O'Connor) of West Springfield, MA; brother Edward Kusinski; sister Barbara Gorlo; grandchildren, Brian Rak, Kristyne Rak-Daniels, Michael Rak, Keith Plummer, Timothy Plummer, Lilah O'Connor,Julie Rak, Samantha Rak, Katelin Rak; and great-grandchildren Ayden Rosa and Bradley Rosa, Jr. She loved gardening, cooking and spending time with family. She will always be remembered for her beautiful gardens and her delicious holiday meals. Friends may greet her family on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. On Wednesday the 15th her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church Shelton. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Derby. Offer online condolences to her family at www.riverviewfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary