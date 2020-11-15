Sister Eleanor WoodsSister Eleanor Woods was born in New Haven, Connecticut on April 20, 1936, the oldest of seven children. Sister attended St. Stanislaus Elementary School and Wilbur Cross High School both in New Haven. After graduating from high school, Sister worked for a year as a secretary at Yale University Press before entering the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth on September 8, 1955.In 1958, Sister was assigned to teach at St. Adalbert School in Elmhurst, New York where she remained for six years. Sister Eleanor always felt the inner call to be a missionary and in 1965 volunteered to serve the poor people in the missions in Santa Cruz, Peru. After three years, health reasons necessitated Sister's return to the United States. Upon her return, Sister Eleanor held a variety of jobs. She taught high school students at St. Mary School in Worcester, Massachusetts; served as Principal of St. Peter Claver School and later Pastoral Minister for the people of St. Peter Claver Parish, in Brooklyn, New York; ministered as Spiritual Director at the House of Prayer, Riverhead, New York; provided for the needs of families enrolled in the Momentum AIDS Project of Manhattan and worked as Chaplain at NYS Veterans Home in St. Alban's, Queens, New York.As Sister Eleanor's health began to decline, she retired from active ministry in June of 2013 and moved to Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, Monroe, CT. After a long illness, Sister passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020.