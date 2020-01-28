|
|
Elefterious Albert
Schurman
Elefterious Albert Schurman, Sr. of Fairfield, CT, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at home under the care of Hospice, and on his own terms. He decided one week previous that he no longer wanted to fight the cancer he had endured for 29 months, during which time he continued with work projects while caring for his wife Elllie, in her own struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Al was born December 8, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT, the son of Henry J. Schurman and Ann Zaffis Schurman. As an active Boy Scout he earned the rank of Eagle Scout, of which he was very proud. He was a graduate of Bullard Havens Technical School, specializing in Auto Mechanics. He grew up in the Greens Farms section of Westport, moving to Fairfield in 1964. Al was self-employed in a number of businesses. He owned Albie's Chevron in Southport, CT. He and Ellie owned and operated a Carvel Ice Cream franchise on the Post Rd. in Westport. Later Ellie took over operation of the Carvel business when Al bought a tractor and trailer and began E.A. Schurman Services, hauling produce from farms as far away as Florida and Maine. Al was especially proud of his ability to deliver fresh produce to market distributors in east coast cities, often driving all day and night and stopping for extra ice to keep the load fresh. He would often bring samples of his delivered produce home for his family to enjoy and for Al to judge freshness. Al got off the road in 1979 and went into business repairing trucks and trailers, and later moved into light excavation and landscaping. Al never had to look for work; his phone rang because people knew of his abilities and work ethic. When asked what he did for a living he would answer, "Whatever comes along." Al had many hobbies. He loved to take his boat on Long Island Sound where he would fish, often from dawn to dusk. He enjoyed barbecuing for friends and family. In the wintertime Al's longing for 'salt air and sunshine" would take him to friends and family in Florida for golf and fishing. Al was an accomplished and dedicated golfer, having once qualifying for a Senior PGA Tournament. He built and operated radio-controlled planes and sailboats and was active in local clubs. The beauty of his models reflected his lifelong skill and craftsmanship. Later in life, Al took to the road on his Harley-Davidson, enjoying weekend club rides with Ellie. Al was especially proud of mission work trips with Black Rock Congregational Church to Haiti and Guadalupe. He was able to fashion scant resources into shelters and water systems, a skill he attributed to his WWII childhood, about which he once smiled and said "I had some of my best days at the dump". Al was predeceased by is parents, as well as his brother John Schurman. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor (Faltings) Schurman, daughter Susan O'Donnell and son-in-law Mike O'Donnell, Jr. and their children, Caitlin, Shawn and Michael III O'Donnell; a son E.A. Schurman, Jr. and daughter-in-law Terri Schurman, and their daughters Taylor, Alexandra and Courtney Schurman; a son Thomas J. Schurman and daughter-in-law Andrea Schurman, and their children Adrianna and Thomas J. Schurman, Jr. , as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Fotovat and Dr. Siddiqui, and Dr. Berard and his staff, especially Sam and Josh. And thank you to the staff on 9 South at St. Vincent's and the Hospice care team for their care and compassion. Calling hours will be at Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield, CT on Friday, January 31 from 5-6:30, with a memorial from 6:30-7:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research (www.alzinfo.org). For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 29, 2020