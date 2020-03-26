|
Elena Delmonico
Elena Delmonico, born Elena Almonte, passed away in her Trumbull, Connecticut home Tuesday, March 24th, 2020. Born in Conco, Italy, Elena emigrated to the United States as a young girl with her mother and siblings following the end of World War II, where her town and childhood home had been occupied by Nazi forces. Upon arriving in the United States, despite language and cultural barriers, Elena excelled in education and went on to leadership positions throughout her professional career, including a managerial position at machine manufacturing company, O.M.C.G. in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Throughout her life, Elena cherished spending time with her family above all. Her primary passions included cooking and gardening, both of which fed into a permanent dedication to caregiving and warmth toward all who knew her. Throughout her life, Elena remained the matriarch of the Delmonico family. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Delmonico, her parents, Panfilo Almonte and Giuseppina Del Monaco, and her sister, Irma Renzoni. She is survived by her sister, Dora Ciuffini, her brother, Ralph Almonte and his wife Carmela Almonte, her children Robert Delmonico, Jr. and wife Debbie Schiano, Ron Delmonico and wife Celia Ramirez, and Marc Delmonico and wife Barbara Delmonico. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Cody and wife Alexcia, Robert III and wife Emily, Olivia, Lily, and Charlotte, and extended family: Enzo Carinci, Millionaire Jacob, Leslie Figueroa, Millionaire Jacob, Jr., Cristal Ribeiro, Nicole Schiano, and Tyler Schiano. A memorial mass will take place in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport 06604.
Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020