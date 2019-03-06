Elena "Helen" E. Mingolello

Elena "Helen" E. Rende Mingolello, age 91, of Stratford, wife of the late Ralph J. Mingolello, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Northbridge Healthcare in Bridgeport. Born in Bridgeport on October 28, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary Grace Lanzaro Rende. Before her retirement she was a bookkeeper for over 35 years, working alongside her husband at Ralph's Auto Body Repair in Bridgeport. Survivors include three sisters, Dolores Scinto, Sally Gianetta and Diane Saracino, a brother, Pat Rende and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by six sisters, Theresa "Dolly" Uliano, Angie Lazarecki, Mary Howard, Joan Basso, Rosemarie Rende and Elvira Magliochetti. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Northbridge Healthcare for their care and compassion. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Thursday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.