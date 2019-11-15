|
|
Elena "Helen" P. Gaffney
Elena "Helen" Pillo Gaffney, age 98 of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Walter A. Gaffney, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Lord Chamberlain in Stratford. Born on September 19, 1921 in Bridgeport, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Carmela D'Onofrio Pillo. Helen worked for many years as a lead foreman for Sikorsky Aircraft. She was an avid reader, enjoyed attending multiple shows on Broadway, and dining at fine restaurants. Helen was a superb cook and an excellent baker who believed in making everything from scratch. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew her. Helen is survived by her two daughters, Mary Gaffney-Guarino and her husband Daniel of West Haven and Eileen G. Krause and her husband Jeffrey of Stratford, her "grand pups", Murphy, Willow, and Abby Rose, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Walter, she was predeceased by her siblings, Leonard and Joseph Pillo, Gertrude Carbone, Millie Testani, and Rose Pillo. The family would like to extend a warm and special thanks to the 4th Floor at Lord Chamberlain for their wonderful and compassionate care for Helen during her stay there. Funeral services will take place on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Ave., Stratford, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. There will be no calling hours and arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Notre Dame High School, 220 Jefferson St., Fairfield, CT 06825. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 17, 2019