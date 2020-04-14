Connecticut Post Obituaries
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Elfemia Butcaris Obituary
Elfemia Butcaris
Elfemia "Mea" Butcaris, age 91 of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late John and Sultana Naoum Butcaris. Elfemia worked as a key punch operator for over 40 years for Dictaphone/Pitney Bowes until her retirement. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport where for 17 years she taught Sunday School. She was very involved in organizing the Children's Christmas Pageant that she loved so much. Elfemia was proud of her Greek heritage, she was a member of the Philoptochos Society, PTO, GAPA, she loved cooking Greek specialty foods, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading. Elfemia loved to travel with her loving sister Fannie, those two were inseparable.
Elfemia leaves behind her cousins Fran Ferrigno, Steve Butcaris, Angela Kennedy, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved sisters Fanni and Chrisanty as well as many cousins. The family would like to thank all of the caretakers and nurses who took wonderful care of Elfemia these past years.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, the Rite of Burial will be held privately with interment to take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport next to her sister Fannie. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. The family request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in memory of Elfemia. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2020
