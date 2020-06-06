Elfriede L. Hagedorn
Elfriede L. Hagedorn, 88, of Milford, beloved wife of Walter D. Hagedorn, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 5, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1931 in Germany to the late Max Fritz and Hanna Grand.
Elfie was member the Trinity Lutheran Church in Milford. She was an active member of the Harugari German-American Club and the Arbeiter Maenner Chor German-American Club both in West Haven. Creating a beautiful loving home for her family and friends brought her great joy. She enjoyed spend her time knitting, crocheting and creating prayer blankets which she gave to her church, they were blessed and donated to whomever needed one. She enjoyed gardening and being active outdoors. Elfie's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Elfie is survived by her loving step-children, Walter (Sherri) Hagedorn of Milford, Bill (Shanette) Hagedorn and their daughter Nicole from California, and Heide (Rich) Ruff and their son Marcus of Naugatuck; her grandchildren, Brittany Hagedorn of Pennsylvania and Derek Hagedorn of Milford; her great-grandchildren, Peyton and Liam Hagedorn; her loving sister Renate Grand-Seifert; and many nieces and nephews in Germany; her sister-in-law, Eva (Jim) Santacroce of Baltic and their daughter Fabienne of New York. Along with her parents, Elfie was predeceased by her sisters, Ingrid Flurschutz and Gudrun Leuschner; and her stepson, Carl Hagedorn.
Services will be private at this time. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.