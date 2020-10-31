Elinor C. Mete
Elinor C. Mete, age 93 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the Police Inspector Emil F. Mete, passed away, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in her home. Elinor was born in Bronx, NY, daughter of late William and Helen Siksay Cosgrove, and was a longtime Bridgeport resident. She was a retired blueprint clerk for Sikorsky Aircraft. Elinor was very artistically talented, designing hand stitched quilts, crocheting, knitting, sewing, and all kinds of needlepoint. Charity work was very important to her, she was involved with Glenn Mary Mission Charity for many years. She also crocheted caps and blankets for pediatric cancer patients through St. Vincent's Hospital and Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Cancer Charity. Survivors include her devoted daughters Lorraine Pearcy, Geraldine "Gerri" Signore and husband Fred all of Bridgeport, and Lillian "Lill" Devin of Melbourne, FL, a sister Florence Cataudella of Monroe, two grandchildren Lily Devin and Steven Zahorsky and partner Jessica DiCicco, a great-granddaughter Lily Zahorsky, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her grandson Brian Zahorsky, two brothers Michael and William Cosgrove, and two sisters Helen Arsenault and Evelyn Hudak. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. from the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull, and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private in Nichols Farm Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Friends may call Wednesday morning after 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made on Elinor's memory to the American Diabetes Association
