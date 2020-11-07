1/1
Elisabeth Schwarz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elisabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elisabeth Schwarz
Elisabeth Schwarz, age 93, of Derby entered into rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Oscar Schwarz. Elisabeth was born in Winterthur Switzerland on December 20, 1926 daughter of the late Samuel and Bertha (Brunner) Meier and was a Derby resident since the 1960's. She was survived by her loving children Urs (Lori) Schwarz of Naugatuck, CT, Doris (Daniel) Turner of Naugatuck, CT, Monica (Kenneth) Slowik of Orange, CT and Sylvia (James) Royston of Longwood, FL, her ten grandchildren, Jessica and Heather Schwarz, Melissa and Raymond Turner, Cassandra, Julian and Christian Slowik, and Ashley, Victoria and Joseph Royston, great granddaughter Kayleigh Roberts-Turner, a brother Walter Windisch, three sisters, Trudi Leuenberg, Margrit Amsler and Hanni Wernli and several nieces and nephews. Elisabeth was predeceased by a brother Hans Windisch and a sister Heidi Schmid. She loved spending time with her family and friends, gardening, knitting, sewing, cooking, baking, playing cards and listening to Swiss and German music. Elisabeth loved Sunday morning dancing with her husband. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic her funeral services are private. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby has been entrusted with her arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved