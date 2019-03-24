Elizabeth Accardi



Elizabeth "Ellie" (Huminski) Accardi, age 96, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 at the Jewish Home surrounded by her children. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Alexander and Stella Huminski. In her early years she was a bookkeeper for Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation and Read's Department Store. During World War II she supported the war effort by working at Remington Arms. She later married, Edward Accardi Sr. and supported his contracting business by keeping the books. Ellie loved to play cards and keep her mind sharp with crossword puzzles and games. She was an avid pinochle player and shrewd poker player. Friday nights were poker night and you could often find her at one of her many siblings' homes playing, laughing and telling stories. In later years, she became an avid bingo player with the residents at the Jewish Home. In retirement Ellie and Eddie moved to Walden, Vermont for 20 years. In those later days her favorite hobby was cooking and baking for her family and helping take care of her grandchildren. Her family will fondly remember her delicious cooking, particularly her lasagna, cheesecake and many Polish dishes. Ellie and Eddie loved traveling to Foxwoods and Las Vegas together, as well.

Mrs. Accardi was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Edward Accardi Sr. and her daughter, Deborah Johnson, as well as eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Gail Garbutt and her husband David, Holly Lavery and her husband, Christopher and Edward Accardi Jr. and his wife, Aileen; six grandchildren, Venessa, Rebecca, Bianca, Dylan, Christina, and Victoria; many great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. Inurnment to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. Friends may call on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service. For online condolences please visit mullinsfh.com.