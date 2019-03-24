Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Accardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Accardi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Accardi Obituary
Elizabeth Accardi

Elizabeth "Ellie" (Huminski) Accardi, age 96, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 at the Jewish Home surrounded by her children. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Alexander and Stella Huminski. In her early years she was a bookkeeper for Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation and Read's Department Store. During World War II she supported the war effort by working at Remington Arms. She later married, Edward Accardi Sr. and supported his contracting business by keeping the books. Ellie loved to play cards and keep her mind sharp with crossword puzzles and games. She was an avid pinochle player and shrewd poker player. Friday nights were poker night and you could often find her at one of her many siblings' homes playing, laughing and telling stories. In later years, she became an avid bingo player with the residents at the Jewish Home. In retirement Ellie and Eddie moved to Walden, Vermont for 20 years. In those later days her favorite hobby was cooking and baking for her family and helping take care of her grandchildren. Her family will fondly remember her delicious cooking, particularly her lasagna, cheesecake and many Polish dishes. Ellie and Eddie loved traveling to Foxwoods and Las Vegas together, as well.
Mrs. Accardi was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Edward Accardi Sr. and her daughter, Deborah Johnson, as well as eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Gail Garbutt and her husband David, Holly Lavery and her husband, Christopher and Edward Accardi Jr. and his wife, Aileen; six grandchildren, Venessa, Rebecca, Bianca, Dylan, Christina, and Victoria; many great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. Inurnment to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. Friends may call on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service. For online condolences please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now